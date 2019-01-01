Alithya Group Inc is a leader in strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the US, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada. The company services include digital transformation, enterprise technology, solution development, project management, infrastructure management, and others.