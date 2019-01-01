QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.77 - 2.86
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/17.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
261M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
92.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 1:39PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:38AM
load more
Alithya Group Inc is a leader in strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the US, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada. The company services include digital transformation, enterprise technology, solution development, project management, infrastructure management, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV87.024M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alithya Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alithya Group (ALYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alithya Group's (ALYA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alithya Group.

Q

What is the target price for Alithya Group (ALYA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alithya Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Alithya Group (ALYA)?

A

The stock price for Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is $2.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alithya Group (ALYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alithya Group.

Q

When is Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) reporting earnings?

A

Alithya Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Alithya Group (ALYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alithya Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alithya Group (ALYA) operate in?

A

Alithya Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.