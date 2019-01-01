QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
38.2K/94.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
26.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
542.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ALR Technologies Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on commercializing its Health-e-Connect System. It has developed a compliance monitoring system that will allow healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions and provide patient health management. The company's Health-e-Connect Remote Diabetes Management Program is remote monitoring and care facilitation program that allows patients to upload the blood glucose data from their glucometers. Its products and services include ALRT glucose meter, ALRT Mobile, ALRT Console, ALRT Clinical Console, and Predictive A1C. Its geographical segments are United States, Singapore, and Others.

ALR Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALR Technologies (ALRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALR Technologies (OTCQB: ALRT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ALR Technologies's (ALRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALR Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for ALR Technologies (ALRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALR Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for ALR Technologies (ALRT)?

A

The stock price for ALR Technologies (OTCQB: ALRT) is $0.048 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:13:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALR Technologies (ALRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALR Technologies.

Q

When is ALR Technologies (OTCQB:ALRT) reporting earnings?

A

ALR Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALR Technologies (ALRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALR Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does ALR Technologies (ALRT) operate in?

A

ALR Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.