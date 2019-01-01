ALR Technologies Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on commercializing its Health-e-Connect System. It has developed a compliance monitoring system that will allow healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions and provide patient health management. The company's Health-e-Connect Remote Diabetes Management Program is remote monitoring and care facilitation program that allows patients to upload the blood glucose data from their glucometers. Its products and services include ALRT glucose meter, ALRT Mobile, ALRT Console, ALRT Clinical Console, and Predictive A1C. Its geographical segments are United States, Singapore, and Others.