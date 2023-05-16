Honeywell Unveils Technology For Low-Carbon Aviation Fuel

Honeywell International Inc. HON introduced UOP eFining technology to manufacture low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). World's leading eFuels company, HIF Global, aims to deploy the new technology to produce eSAF at its second U.S. eFuels facility.

eFuels (or electro fuels) are synthetically produced fuels that can replace traditional fossil fuels. It blends green hydrogen (i.e., hydrogen produced in electrolyzers from renewable energy and water) and carbon dioxide (CO2) to generate eMethanol. The eMethanol can then be transformed into a wide range of sustainable fuels, which includes eSAF, eGasoline and eDiesel.

The company's UOP eFining technology is efficient and produces high-yield eSAF at a lesser cost relative to other comparable technologies. It transforms eMethanol to eSAF reliably and in a large quantity. The Honeywell technology is also capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 88% in comparison to conventional jet fuel1. eSAF is a replacement for traditional jet fuel. The aircraft technology or fuel infrastructure doesn't need to make any changes while using this fuel.

HIF Global is the first customer to collaborate with Honeywell for manufacturing eSAF using the UOP eFining technology. This eSAF project is likely to be the world's largest eSAF facility and will recycle about 2 million tons of captured CO2 to produce roughly 11,000 barrels per day of eSAF by 2030.

