Alico Inc ALCO has appointed Perry G. Del Vecchio as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022.

He will be responsible for all corporate finance, treasury, and accounting functions of the Company.

Del Vecchio most recently served as a Vice President and the Controller for Lexyl Travel Technologies in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He has an MBA degree from Montclair State University.

“I will be counting on Perry’s expertise in providing financial analysis, modeling, and decision support to help Alico maintain our leadership position within the Florida citrus industry,” said CEO John Kiernan.

Price Action: ALCO shares are trading lower by 1.64% at $32.95 on the last check Tuesday.

