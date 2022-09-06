- Alico Inc ALCO has appointed Perry G. Del Vecchio as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022.
- Del Vecchio will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer John Kiernan.
- He will be responsible for all corporate finance, treasury, and accounting functions of the Company.
- Del Vecchio most recently served as a Vice President and the Controller for Lexyl Travel Technologies in West Palm Beach, Florida.
- He has an MBA degree from Montclair State University.
- “I will be counting on Perry’s expertise in providing financial analysis, modeling, and decision support to help Alico maintain our leadership position within the Florida citrus industry,” said CEO John Kiernan.
- Price Action: ALCO shares are trading lower by 1.64% at $32.95 on the last check Tuesday.
