QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.11 - 5.43
Vol / Avg.
70.6K/132.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.17 - 22.88
Mkt Cap
181.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 2:58PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:25AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Akouos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akouos (AKUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akouos's (AKUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akouos (AKUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting AKUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 376.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akouos (AKUS)?

A

The stock price for Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) is $5.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akouos (AKUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akouos.

Q

When is Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) reporting earnings?

A

Akouos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Akouos (AKUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akouos.

Q

What sector and industry does Akouos (AKUS) operate in?

A

Akouos is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.