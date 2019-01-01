|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|REV
|108.177M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akumin (NASDAQ: AKU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akumin’s space includes: Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH), ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP), Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO), Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR).
There is no analysis for Akumin
The stock price for Akumin (NASDAQ: AKU) is $1.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akumin.
Akumin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akumin.
Akumin is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.