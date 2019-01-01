QQQ
Range
0.98 - 1.09
Vol / Avg.
88.6K/72.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.09 - 3.89
Mkt Cap
90.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
89M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Akumin Inc is a Canada-based company that provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. It offers physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. The company's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV108.177M

Analyst Ratings

Akumin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akumin (AKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akumin (NASDAQ: AKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akumin's (AKU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akumin (AKU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akumin

Q

Current Stock Price for Akumin (AKU)?

A

The stock price for Akumin (NASDAQ: AKU) is $1.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akumin (AKU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akumin.

Q

When is Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) reporting earnings?

A

Akumin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Akumin (AKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akumin.

Q

What sector and industry does Akumin (AKU) operate in?

A

Akumin is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.