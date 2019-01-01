Akumin Inc is a Canada-based company that provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. It offers physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. The company's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures.