|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.430
|-0.0600
|REV
|572.700M
|589.700M
|17.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Textron (NYSE:TXT).
The latest price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) was reported by Jefferies on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AJRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) is $37.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.