Range
36.03 - 37.57
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.79 - 52.6
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.77
P/E
21.38
EPS
0.53
Shares
80.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc manufactures aerospace and defense products and systems. It produces driving and launch systems for defense and space applications, weapons, and weapons systems for tactical missions. The systems can provide directional control for rockets, satellites, missiles, and other technical products. It operates in two segments: aerospace and defense, and real estate. The company manufactures its aerospace and defense products for the U.S. government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, aerospace and defense prime contractors, and portions of the commercial sector. The real estate segment focuses on rezoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of real estate assets. The company's excess real estate is primarily located in California.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.430 -0.0600
REV572.700M589.700M17.000M

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's (AJRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) was reported by Jefferies on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AJRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD)?

A

The stock price for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) is $37.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs.

Q

When is Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) reporting earnings?

A

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (AJRD) operate in?

A

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.