Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc manufactures aerospace and defense products and systems. It produces driving and launch systems for defense and space applications, weapons, and weapons systems for tactical missions. The systems can provide directional control for rockets, satellites, missiles, and other technical products. It operates in two segments: aerospace and defense, and real estate. The company manufactures its aerospace and defense products for the U.S. government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, aerospace and defense prime contractors, and portions of the commercial sector. The real estate segment focuses on rezoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of real estate assets. The company's excess real estate is primarily located in California.