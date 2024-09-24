AutoZone, Thor Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc . AZO to report quarterly earnings at $53.53 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares fell 0.7% to $3,027 in after-hours trading.

AAR Corp . AIR posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. AAR shares gained 3.4% to $71.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect THOR Industries, Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.47 million before the opening bell. THOR Industries shares gained 1.6% to $104.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW announced a $2 billion private placement of senior convertible notes. Snowflake shares fell 3.1% to $109.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.1% to close at $88.20 on Monday.

