Range
13.37 - 13.62
Vol / Avg.
481K/400.9K
Div / Yield
1.24/9.15%
52 Wk
11.75 - 15.27
Mkt Cap
857.3M
Payout Ratio
66.67
Open
13.55
P/E
7.28
EPS
0.32
Shares
63.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Apollo Investment Corp is US-based closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It mainly invests in various forms of debt investments such as secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and equity in private middle-market companies as well as public companies and in structured products. The company's portfolio includes secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies and equity interests such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It generates its revenue primarily in the form of interest and dividend income from the securities and capital gains on investment securities in portfolio companies.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.350 0.0100
REV54.180M54.973M793.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apollo Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Investment (AINV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Investment's (AINV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Investment (AINV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) was reported by Citigroup on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting AINV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.22% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Investment (AINV)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) is $13.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Investment (AINV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Apollo Investment (AINV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.

Q

When is Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Investment’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Apollo Investment (AINV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Investment (AINV) operate in?

A

Apollo Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.