Apollo Investment Corp is US-based closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It mainly invests in various forms of debt investments such as secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and equity in private middle-market companies as well as public companies and in structured products. The company's portfolio includes secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies and equity interests such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It generates its revenue primarily in the form of interest and dividend income from the securities and capital gains on investment securities in portfolio companies.