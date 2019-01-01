|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.350
|0.0100
|REV
|54.180M
|54.973M
|793.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apollo Investment’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), P10 (NYSE:PX), Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).
The latest price target for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) was reported by Citigroup on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting AINV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.22% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) is $13.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Apollo Investment (AINV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.
Apollo Investment’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apollo Investment.
Apollo Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.