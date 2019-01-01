Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting AHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.41% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Ashford Hospitality Trust initiated their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ashford Hospitality Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is trading at is $5.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
