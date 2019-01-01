ñol

Akso Health Group
(NASDAQ:AHG)
1.10
0.02[1.85%]
At close: May 27
0.9219
-0.1781[-16.19%]
After Hours: 6:31PM EDT
Day High/Low1.01 - 1.17
52 Week High/Low0.75 - 22.39
Open / Close1.06 / 1.07
Float / Outstanding- / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.27.4K / 80.9K
Mkt Cap26.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.63
Total Float-

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Akso Health Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Dec 15

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$245.9K

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Akso Health Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Akso Health Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) reporting earnings?
A

Akso Health Group (AHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 15, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Akso Health Group’s (NASDAQ:AHG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

