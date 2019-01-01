Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Dec 15
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$245.9K
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Akso Health Group Questions & Answers
When is Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) reporting earnings?
Akso Health Group (AHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 15, 2021 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Akso Health Group’s (NASDAQ:AHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
