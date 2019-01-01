QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.88 - 3.01
Vol / Avg.
239.2K/363.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.03 - 8.79
Mkt Cap
144M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
49.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 5, 2021, 6:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 8:39AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It designs and develops innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in an early clinical development stage.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aeglea BioTherapeutics's (AGLE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AGLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 413.70% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)?

A

The stock price for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) is $2.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Q

When is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) reporting earnings?

A

Aeglea BioTherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) operate in?

A

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.