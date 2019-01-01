AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AgileThought
The latest price target for AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) was reported by William Blair on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AGIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) was provided by William Blair, and AgileThought initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AgileThought, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AgileThought was filed on October 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AgileThought (AGIL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price AgileThought (AGIL) is trading at is $4.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
