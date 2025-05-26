2025 American Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar Leads Nominations, Janet Jackson Returns To Stage After 7 Years — How to Watch

From Kendrick Lamar's domination to Janet Jackson's long-awaited return, here's your guide to the biggest night in fan-voted music.
When And Where To Watch: The 2025 American Music Awards air live on Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Streaming is available exclusively on Paramount Global's PARA PARAA Paramount+ with Showtime.
Note: Essential-tier subscribers won't be able to stream live, but can watch it on demand the next day in the U.S.
What To Expect This Year: Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the show will broadcast live from Las Vegas and include a Memorial Day tribute honoring U.S. troops.
This year's must-see moment? Jackson will perform live for the first time in seven years as she accepts the Icon Award. Meanwhile, Rod Stewart will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Who's Nominated
- Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations.
- Post Malone follows with eight.
- Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey earned seven each.
- Taylor Swift, SZA, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter all landed six.
- Rising stars Hozier, Zach Bryan and Benson Boone each picked up five.
Nominees are determined using data from Billboard and Luminate, including sales, streaming, radio airplay and touring performance.
Photo Courtesy: Misrawi Muhammad on Shutterstock.com
