Agile Group is one of the largest Chinese developers listed (2005) on the Hong Kong Exchange. Its main business is property development, with landbank spread across China and overseas, including key cities in Zhongshan, Guangzhou and Hainan. Agile spun off its complementary property management business A-Living Services (54% stake) on the Hong Kong Exchange in February 2018, which we believe is well poised to enjoy healthy organic and inorganic growth in GFA under management. The company also operates a commercial portfolio consisting of hotels and investment properties, as well as construction. Its environmental business covers waste and water treatment, currently operating at an initial growth phase.