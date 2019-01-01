|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agile Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: AGPYF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Agile Gr Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Agile Gr Hldgs
The stock price for Agile Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: AGPYF) is $0.4995 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 17:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Agile Gr Hldgs.
Agile Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Agile Gr Hldgs.
Agile Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.