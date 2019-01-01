QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
7.08/26.71%
52 Wk
22.95 - 77.55
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
37.69
Open
-
P/E
1.36
Shares
78.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Agile Group is one of the largest Chinese developers listed (2005) on the Hong Kong Exchange. Its main business is property development, with landbank spread across China and overseas, including key cities in Zhongshan, Guangzhou and Hainan. Agile spun off its complementary property management business A-Living Services (54% stake) on the Hong Kong Exchange in February 2018, which we believe is well poised to enjoy healthy organic and inorganic growth in GFA under management. The company also operates a commercial portfolio consisting of hotels and investment properties, as well as construction. Its environmental business covers waste and water treatment, currently operating at an initial growth phase.

Agile Gr Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agile Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: AGPYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Agile Gr Hldgs's (AGPYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agile Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agile Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY)?

A

The stock price for Agile Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: AGPYY) is $26.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Agile Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:AGPYY) reporting earnings?

A

Agile Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agile Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Agile Gr Hldgs (AGPYY) operate in?

A

Agile Gr Hldgs is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.