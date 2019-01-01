QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
6.01/11.06%
52 Wk
45.44 - 62.2
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
124.5
Open
-
P/E
11.83
EPS
0
Shares
185.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ageas is a life and non-life insurance company that derives most of its income from life and savings, mostly from Belgium, and is headquartered in Brussels. Ageas is essentially the result of the failed bid for ABN Amro by Banco Santander, Fortis, and Royal Bank of Scotland. The capital requirements placed on these banks as a result of the acquisition combined with severe write-downs on its collateralized debt obligations in the case of Fortis left the business requiring capital. A not very successful capital raising during the financial crisis wasn't enough and the Fortis had to be partially sold and partially nationalized. What remained was Fortis insurance, which in 2010 was renamed Ageas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ageas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ageas (AGESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ageas (OTCPK: AGESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ageas's (AGESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ageas.

Q

What is the target price for Ageas (AGESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ageas

Q

Current Stock Price for Ageas (AGESF)?

A

The stock price for Ageas (OTCPK: AGESF) is $54.3 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 17:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ageas (AGESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas.

Q

When is Ageas (OTCPK:AGESF) reporting earnings?

A

Ageas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ageas (AGESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ageas.

Q

What sector and industry does Ageas (AGESF) operate in?

A

Ageas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.