Range
0.32 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
31K/84.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
123.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
386.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amarillo Gold Corp is a development-stage gold exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's projects consist of the Mara Rosa, located in the State of Goias, and Lavras do Sul, located in the State of Rio Grande do Sul. It operates in a single segment being mineral exploration.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amarillo Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amarillo Gold (AGCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amarillo Gold (OTCQB: AGCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amarillo Gold's (AGCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amarillo Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Amarillo Gold (AGCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amarillo Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Amarillo Gold (AGCBF)?

A

The stock price for Amarillo Gold (OTCQB: AGCBF) is $0.3194 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:01:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amarillo Gold (AGCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amarillo Gold.

Q

When is Amarillo Gold (OTCQB:AGCBF) reporting earnings?

A

Amarillo Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amarillo Gold (AGCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amarillo Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Amarillo Gold (AGCBF) operate in?

A

Amarillo Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.