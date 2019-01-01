QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Alternative Fuel Technologies Inc is engaged in the design and development of dimethyl ether (DME) fuel injection equipment. DME is a clean fuel for diesel engines that will reduce dependence on petroleum, reduce vehicle emissions and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Analyst Ratings

Alternative Fuel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alternative Fuel (AFTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alternative Fuel (OTCPK: AFTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alternative Fuel's (AFTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alternative Fuel.

Q

What is the target price for Alternative Fuel (AFTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alternative Fuel

Q

Current Stock Price for Alternative Fuel (AFTC)?

A

The stock price for Alternative Fuel (OTCPK: AFTC) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:37:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alternative Fuel (AFTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alternative Fuel.

Q

When is Alternative Fuel (OTCPK:AFTC) reporting earnings?

A

Alternative Fuel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alternative Fuel (AFTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alternative Fuel.

Q

What sector and industry does Alternative Fuel (AFTC) operate in?

A

Alternative Fuel is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.