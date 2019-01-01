Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$23.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$23.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Addvantage Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Addvantage Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) reporting earnings?
Addvantage Technologies (AEY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Addvantage Technologies’s (NASDAQ:AEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
