Dell, Nvidia To Build Next-Gen Supercomputer For US Energy Department

The U.S. Department of Energy announced a deal with Dell Technologies to develop NERSC-10, a supercomputer that will support HPC tasks and be named after Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna. It will be powered by Nvidia Corp's platform and connected to DOE facilities.

During a visit to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Thursday announced a new deal with Dell Technologies DELL to develop NERSC-10, the next flagship supercomputer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) user facility at Berkeley Lab.

The new supercomputer, a Dell Technologies system powered by Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA next-generation Vera Rubin platform, will be engineered to support large-scale high-performance computing (HPC) workloads like those in molecular dynamics, high-energy physics, and AI training and inference.

Due in 2026, the new system will be named after Jennifer Doudna, the Berkeley Lab-based biochemist who won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry in recognition of her work on the gene-editing technology CRISPR.

Also Read: Cadence Teams With Nvidia On Supercomputer Aimed At Faster AI And Engineering Simulations

NERSC Director Sudip Dosanjh said Doudna will be connected to DOE experimental and observational facilities through the Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), allowing scientists to stream data seamlessly into the system from all parts of the country and analyze it in near real time.

Supercomputers gained prominence for their ability to tackle complex, computationally intensive tasks beyond conventional computers. They hold huge potential as tools for scientific research, artificial intelligence, and various industries.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump announced the $500 billion OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY, and Oracle Corp ORCL initiative when OpenAI said Stargate will expand to as many as ten sites. Oracle controls the supercomputer being built in the Abilene data center.

In January, Nvidia launched Digits, a desktop-sized personal AI supercomputer likely to be available in May 2025.

Price Actions: Nvidia stock is trading lower by 0.96% to $137.86 premarket at last check Friday. DELL is up 1.90%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by mrinalpal via Shutterstock