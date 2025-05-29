May 29, 2025 4:20 PM 2 min read

Dell Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Company Highlights 'Unprecedented Demand' For AI-Optimized Servers

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported financial results for the first quarter on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: Dell reported first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.69 per share.

Total revenue was up 5% year-over-year. Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue totaled $10.3 billion in the first quarter, up 12% year-over-year. Client Solutions Group revenue came in at $12.5 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations was $2.8 billion in the first quarter. Dell said it returned $2.4 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the quarter. The company ended the period with $7.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We achieved first-quarter record servers and networking revenue of $6.3 billion, and we’re experiencing unprecedented demand for our AI-optimized servers,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell.

“We generated $12.1 billion in AI orders this quarter alone, surpassing the entirety of shipments in all of FY25 and leaving us with $14.4 billion in backlog.”

Guidance: Dell expects second-quarter revenue to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share. Dell expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $101 billion to $105 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share.

Dell’s management team will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to further discuss the quarter with investors and analysts.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were up 4.16% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $113.63 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Gabriel Pahontu/Shutterstock.

DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$118.494.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.70
Growth
83.49
Quality
Not Available
Value
36.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved