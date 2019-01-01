QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Aenza is a regional corporation in Latin America with operations in three lines of business. The engineering and construction segment accounts for a majority of the company's revenue and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for multiple sectors, including mining, power, infrastructure, and hotels. The oil and gas exposure of Colombia was brought to Peru through a regional consolidation process, allowing for the regionwide application of experience to a range of sectors. The infrastructure segment is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas processing, terminal operation, road concessions, and more. The real estate segment develops residential and commercial buildings, shopping centers, industrial lots, and so on.

Aenza SAA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aenza SAA (AENZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aenza SAA (NYSE: AENZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aenza SAA's (AENZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aenza SAA (AENZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aenza SAA

Q

Current Stock Price for Aenza SAA (AENZ)?

A

The stock price for Aenza SAA (NYSE: AENZ) is $1.76 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:22:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aenza SAA (AENZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aenza SAA.

Q

When is Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) reporting earnings?

A

Aenza SAA's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Aenza SAA (AENZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aenza SAA.

Q

What sector and industry does Aenza SAA (AENZ) operate in?

A

Aenza SAA is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.