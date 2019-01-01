Aenza is a regional corporation in Latin America with operations in three lines of business. The engineering and construction segment accounts for a majority of the company's revenue and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for multiple sectors, including mining, power, infrastructure, and hotels. The oil and gas exposure of Colombia was brought to Peru through a regional consolidation process, allowing for the regionwide application of experience to a range of sectors. The infrastructure segment is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas processing, terminal operation, road concessions, and more. The real estate segment develops residential and commercial buildings, shopping centers, industrial lots, and so on.