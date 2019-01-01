AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$34.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$34.2M
Earnings History
AdTheorent Holding Questions & Answers
When is AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) reporting earnings?
AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
What were AdTheorent Holding’s (NASDAQ:ADTH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $55M, which beat the estimate of $47.1M.
