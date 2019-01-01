AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AdTheorent Holding
AdTheorent Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ: ADTH) was reported by Needham on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting ADTH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.80% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ: ADTH) was provided by Needham, and AdTheorent Holding maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AdTheorent Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AdTheorent Holding was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.50. The current price AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) is trading at is $9.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
