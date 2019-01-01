Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting ADPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Adaptive Biotechnologies maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adaptive Biotechnologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $10.00. The current price Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is trading at is $8.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
