Automatic Data Processing
(NASDAQ:ADP)
224.66
6.38[2.92%]
At close: May 27
224.66
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low219.64 - 224.71
52 Week High/Low192.18 - 248.96
Open / Close220 / 224.66
Float / Outstanding417.4M / 417.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 2M
Mkt Cap93.9B
P/E33.14
50d Avg. Price221.76
Div / Yield4.16/1.85%
Payout Ratio58.11
EPS2.22
Total Float417.4M

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Automatic Data Processing reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$2.210

Quarterly Revenue

$4.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.4B

Earnings Recap

 

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Automatic Data Processing beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.08.

Revenue was up $411.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Automatic Data Processing's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.63 1.49 1.14 1.82
EPS Actual 1.65 1.65 1.20 1.89
Revenue Estimate 3.98B 3.75B 3.68B 4.08B
Revenue Actual 4.03B 3.83B 3.74B 4.10B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Automatic Data Processing management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.92 and $7.04 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Automatic Data Processing using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Automatic Data Processing Questions & Answers

Q
When is Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reporting earnings?
A

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Q
What were Automatic Data Processing’s (NASDAQ:ADP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $3B.

