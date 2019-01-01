ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions
The latest price target for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) was reported by JMP Securities on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ACVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.15% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) was provided by JMP Securities, and ACV Auctions maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ACV Auctions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ACV Auctions was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ACV Auctions (ACVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $20.00. The current price ACV Auctions (ACVA) is trading at is $8.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
