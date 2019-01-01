ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACV Auctions missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACV Auctions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.17 -0.28 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.16 -0.06 -0.51 Revenue Estimate 86.50M 87.42M 74.30M 56.69M Revenue Actual 100.18M 91.80M 97.37M 69.09M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.17 -0.28 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.16 -0.06 -0.51 Revenue Estimate 86.50M 87.42M 74.30M 56.69M Revenue Actual 100.18M 91.80M 97.37M 69.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.