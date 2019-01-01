ñol

ACV Auctions
(NASDAQ:ACVA)
8.69
0.42[5.08%]
At close: May 27
8.69
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.4 - 8.74
52 Week High/Low7.45 - 27
Open / Close8.4 / 8.69
Float / Outstanding112.1M / 157.3M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float112.1M

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ACV Auctions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$103.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$103.1M

Earnings Recap

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACV Auctions missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACV Auctions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.17 -0.28 -0.68
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.16 -0.06 -0.51
Revenue Estimate 86.50M 87.42M 74.30M 56.69M
Revenue Actual 100.18M 91.80M 97.37M 69.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACV Auctions Questions & Answers

Q
When is ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) reporting earnings?
A

ACV Auctions (ACVA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.51, which beat the estimate of $-0.68.

Q
What were ACV Auctions’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $69.1M, which beat the estimate of $56.7M.

