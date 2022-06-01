Acme United Renews Loan Facility With HSBC

- Acme United Corp ACU said it has renewed and increased its loan facility with HSBC Bank N.A.
- The agreement provides for borrowings up to $65 million (an increase of $15 million) at an interest rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) of 1.75%.
- The loan facility will expire on May 31, 2026.
- The company had outstanding borrowings of $40.2 million under the revolving loan agreement with HSBC as of March 31, 2022.
- The facility is expected to provide liquidity for growth, share repurchases, dividends, acquisitions, and other business activities.
- Price Action: ACU shares closed lower by 1.06% at $32.60 on Tuesday.
