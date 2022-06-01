ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Acme United Renews Loan Facility With HSBC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 5:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Acme United Corp ACU said it has renewed and increased its loan facility with HSBC Bank N.A.
  • The agreement provides for borrowings up to $65 million (an increase of $15 million) at an interest rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) of 1.75%.
  • The loan facility will expire on May 31, 2026.
  • The company had outstanding borrowings of $40.2 million under the revolving loan agreement with HSBC as of March 31, 2022.
  • The facility is expected to provide liquidity for growth, share repurchases, dividends, acquisitions, and other business activities.
  • Price Action: ACU shares closed lower by 1.06% at $32.60 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsFinancing