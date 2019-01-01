Acme United (AMEX:ACU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Acme United (AMEX:ACU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acme United missed estimated earnings by 66.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was down $192.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acme United's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.6
|0.57
|0.93
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.6
|0.50
|0.94
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|44.14M
|47.65M
|48.45M
|38.28M
|Revenue Actual
|45.79M
|47.92M
|44.85M
|43.52M
Earnings History
Acme United Questions & Answers
