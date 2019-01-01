ñol

Acme United
(AMEX:ACU)
32.83
0.88[2.75%]
At close: May 27
31.95
-0.8800[-2.68%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low32.26 - 32.95
52 Week High/Low29.82 - 46.19
Open / Close32.29 / 32.95
Float / Outstanding2.2M / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.16K / 7.6K
Mkt Cap115.6M
P/E10.46
50d Avg. Price33.15
Div / Yield0.52/1.58%
Payout Ratio16.51
EPS0.24
Total Float2.2M

Acme United (AMEX:ACU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Acme United reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$43.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$43.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Acme United (AMEX:ACU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acme United missed estimated earnings by 66.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $192.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acme United's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.6 0.57 0.93 0.57
EPS Actual 0.6 0.50 0.94 0.52
Revenue Estimate 44.14M 47.65M 48.45M 38.28M
Revenue Actual 45.79M 47.92M 44.85M 43.52M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Acme United using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Acme United Questions & Answers

Q
When is Acme United (AMEX:ACU) reporting earnings?
A

Acme United (ACU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acme United (AMEX:ACU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.75, which missed the estimate of $0.96.

Q
What were Acme United’s (AMEX:ACU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $38.8M, which missed the estimate of $42.7M.

