Acme United (AMEX:ACU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Acme United (AMEX:ACU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acme United missed estimated earnings by 66.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $192.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acme United's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.57 0.93 0.57 EPS Actual 0.6 0.50 0.94 0.52 Revenue Estimate 44.14M 47.65M 48.45M 38.28M Revenue Actual 45.79M 47.92M 44.85M 43.52M

