Acme United (AMEX:ACU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) was reported by DA Davidson on July 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting ACU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.64% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) was provided by DA Davidson, and Acme United initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acme United, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acme United was filed on July 1, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 1, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acme United (ACU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price Acme United (ACU) is trading at is $33.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
