Ares Commercial Real
(NYSE:ACRE)
14.86
0.19[1.30%]
At close: May 27
15.16
0.3000[2.02%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low14.68 - 14.93
52 Week High/Low13.48 - 16.98
Open / Close14.75 / 14.86
Float / Outstanding53.5M / 54.4M
Vol / Avg.620.7K / 667.7K
Mkt Cap809M
P/E11.34
50d Avg. Price15.3
Div / Yield1.32/8.88%
Payout Ratio100.76
EPS0.34
Total Float53.5M

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$16.50

Lowest Price Target1

$16.00

Consensus Price Target1

$16.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • JMP Securities

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Ares Commercial Real

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Ares Commercial Real Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)?
A

The latest price target for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) was reported by JP Morgan on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting ACRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) was provided by JP Morgan, and Ares Commercial Real maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ares Commercial Real, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ares Commercial Real was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $16.00. The current price Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) is trading at is $14.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

