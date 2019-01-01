ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ares Commercial Real
(NYSE:ACRE)
14.86
0.19[1.30%]
At close: May 27
15.16
0.3000[2.02%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low14.68 - 14.93
52 Week High/Low13.48 - 16.98
Open / Close14.75 / 14.86
Float / Outstanding53.5M / 54.4M
Vol / Avg.620.7K / 667.7K
Mkt Cap809M
P/E11.34
50d Avg. Price15.3
Div / Yield1.32/8.88%
Payout Ratio100.76
EPS0.34
Total Float53.5M

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ares Commercial Real reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$24M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Commercial Real missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.35 0.37
EPS Actual 0.41 0.37 0.37 0.40
Revenue Estimate 21.73M 20.50M 20.00M 18.11M
Revenue Actual 30.11M 27.20M 23.53M 21.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ares Commercial Real using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ares Commercial Real Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reporting earnings?
A

Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which hit the estimate of $0.24.

Q
What were Ares Commercial Real’s (NYSE:ACRE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which beat the estimate of $10.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.