Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Commercial Real missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.35 0.37 EPS Actual 0.41 0.37 0.37 0.40 Revenue Estimate 21.73M 20.50M 20.00M 18.11M Revenue Actual 30.11M 27.20M 23.53M 21.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.