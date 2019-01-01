ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) was reported by Raymond James on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.50 expecting ACR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) was provided by Raymond James, and ACRES Commercial Realty maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ACRES Commercial Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ACRES Commercial Realty was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $18.50. The current price ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) is trading at is $9.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
