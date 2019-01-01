Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 12
EPS
$0.750
Quarterly Revenue
$17.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$17.4B
Earnings History
Albertsons Companies Questions & Answers
When is Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reporting earnings?
Albertsons Companies (ACI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.35, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Albertsons Companies’s (NYSE:ACI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
