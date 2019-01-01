ñol

Albertsons Companies
(NYSE:ACI)
30.63
0.38[1.26%]
At close: May 27
30.55
-0.0800[-0.26%]
After Hours: 4:52PM EDT
Day High/Low30.17 - 30.72
52 Week High/Low18.8 - 37.99
Open / Close30.38 / 30.61
Float / Outstanding190.6M / 522.9M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap16B
P/E11.34
50d Avg. Price32.01
Div / Yield0.48/1.57%
Payout Ratio16.3
EPS0.83
Total Float190.6M

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Albertsons Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 12

EPS

$0.750

Quarterly Revenue

$17.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$17.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Albertsons Companies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Albertsons Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reporting earnings?
A

Albertsons Companies (ACI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.35, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Albertsons Companies’s (NYSE:ACI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $22.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

