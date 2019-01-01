Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) was reported by Guggenheim on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting ACI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.80% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) was provided by Guggenheim, and Albertsons Companies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Albertsons Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Albertsons Companies was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Albertsons Companies (ACI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $37.00. The current price Albertsons Companies (ACI) is trading at is $30.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
