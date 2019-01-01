Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) was reported by EF Hutton on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting ACER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 294.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) was provided by EF Hutton, and Acer Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acer Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acer Therapeutics was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acer Therapeutics (ACER) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Acer Therapeutics (ACER) is trading at is $2.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
