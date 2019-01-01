QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.27/6.78%
52 Wk
3.98 - 9.38
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
42.93
Open
-
P/E
6.32
EPS
5.05
Shares
600.2M
Outstanding
Oct 11, 2021
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Acer Inc is a hardware and electronics company specializing in advanced electronics technology. Its products are sold under three brands: Acer, Gateway, and Packard Bell. They include desktop PCs, clamshell laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, convertible laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, servers, storage devices, virtual reality devices, displays, smartphones, and peripherals. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from personal computers and the rest from peripherals and other products. The firm generates revenue in the Americas, Mainland China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Acer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acer (ACEYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acer (OTCPK: ACEYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acer's (ACEYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acer.

Q

What is the target price for Acer (ACEYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acer

Q

Current Stock Price for Acer (ACEYY)?

A

The stock price for Acer (OTCPK: ACEYY) is $3.98 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acer (ACEYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acer.

Q

When is Acer (OTCPK:ACEYY) reporting earnings?

A

Acer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acer (ACEYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acer.

Q

What sector and industry does Acer (ACEYY) operate in?

A

Acer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.