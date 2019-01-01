QQQ
Range
6.31 - 6.5
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.61/9.60%
52 Wk
5.53 - 7.35
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
69.2
Open
6.5
P/E
7.7
EPS
0.32
Shares
531.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Acerinox SA is a Spain-based stainless steel maker. Its flat stainless steel segment, which accounts for majority of the company's revenue, produces and distributes slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles and flat bars. Its long stainless steel segment produces and sells bars, angles, wires and wire rod. It has six stainless steel factories, three manufacturing flat and long products in Spain, one producing flat products in South Africa, one producing flat and long products in United States and one producing flat steel products in Malaysia. The company's products are used in automotive, electrics, home appliances, and other items. America, Europe and Asia are the top three markets for Acerinox.

Acerinox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acerinox (ANIOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acerinox (OTCPK: ANIOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Acerinox's (ANIOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acerinox.

Q

What is the target price for Acerinox (ANIOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acerinox

Q

Current Stock Price for Acerinox (ANIOY)?

A

The stock price for Acerinox (OTCPK: ANIOY) is $6.3095 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:41:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acerinox (ANIOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2012.

Q

When is Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) reporting earnings?

A

Acerinox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acerinox (ANIOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acerinox.

Q

What sector and industry does Acerinox (ANIOY) operate in?

A

Acerinox is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.