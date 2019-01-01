Acerinox SA is a Spain-based stainless steel maker. Its flat stainless steel segment, which accounts for majority of the company's revenue, produces and distributes slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles and flat bars. Its long stainless steel segment produces and sells bars, angles, wires and wire rod. It has six stainless steel factories, three manufacturing flat and long products in Spain, one producing flat products in South Africa, one producing flat and long products in United States and one producing flat steel products in Malaysia. The company's products are used in automotive, electrics, home appliances, and other items. America, Europe and Asia are the top three markets for Acerinox.