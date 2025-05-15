Rocket Lab Gets NASA Contract To Launch Aspera Astrophysics Mission

Zinger Key Points
- NASA selected Rocket Lab to launch its Aspera astrophysics mission on Electron, targeting Q1 2026.
- Aspera will study galaxy formation by observing ultraviolet light and the intergalactic medium.
- Get Matt Maley’s top trade setups for a tariff-driven market, live this Wednesday at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB announced on Wednesday that it has been chosen by NASA to launch its Aspera mission.
Aspera is an astrophysics science mission designed to study the formation and evolution of galaxies and provide new insights into how the universe works.
NASA selected Rocket Lab to launch its Aspera astrophysics mission (studying galaxy formation via UV light) on Electron from Launch Complex 1, targeting no earlier than the first quarter of 2026.
Also Read: Rocket Lab Lands New Contract, Builds Momentum Ahead of Earnings
Aspera will utilize a telescope to observe ultraviolet light, studying the hot gas known as the intergalactic medium that exists between galaxies and is believed to play a role in the formation of stars and planets.
This mission will be the first NASA astrophysics endeavor to collect and map these ultraviolet light signatures, potentially revealing deeper insights into the origins of stars, planets, and life in the universe.
Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck stated, “As a long trusted launch partner for NASA’s most pioneering small satellites, it’s great to be able to continue that support for another innovative science mission like Aspera. Electron has proven itself to be the premier small launcher through complete launch schedule control and reliably accurate orbital deployment, and we’re looking forward to delivering that again for Aspera.”
In a separate release, Rocket Lab announced that its Pioneer spacecraft made a successful return to Earth on Wednesday, marking the company’s second Earth return mission in two months. Varda’s W-3 mission launched 15 days after the return of W-2.
Last week, the company reported financial results for the first quarter, with revenues of $122.57 million, beating the consensus estimate of $121.38 million and loss of 12 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 13 cents loss per share.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX and Procure Space ETF UFO.
Price Action: RKLB shares are down 2.40% at $23.55 premarket at the last check on Thursday.
Read Next:
- AI, Hypersonics, $24 Billion Market: Portfolio Manager Gives A Peek Inside GCAD’s Bet On Drone Warfare Dominance
Image by Emagnetic via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.