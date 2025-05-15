Rocket Lab Gets NASA Contract To Launch Aspera Astrophysics Mission

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB announced on Wednesday that it has been chosen by NASA to launch its Aspera mission.

Aspera is an astrophysics science mission designed to study the formation and evolution of galaxies and provide new insights into how the universe works.

NASA selected Rocket Lab to launch its Aspera astrophysics mission (studying galaxy formation via UV light) on Electron from Launch Complex 1, targeting no earlier than the first quarter of 2026.

Aspera will utilize a telescope to observe ultraviolet light, studying the hot gas known as the intergalactic medium that exists between galaxies and is believed to play a role in the formation of stars and planets.

This mission will be the first NASA astrophysics endeavor to collect and map these ultraviolet light signatures, potentially revealing deeper insights into the origins of stars, planets, and life in the universe.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck stated, “As a long trusted launch partner for NASA’s most pioneering small satellites, it’s great to be able to continue that support for another innovative science mission like Aspera. Electron has proven itself to be the premier small launcher through complete launch schedule control and reliably accurate orbital deployment, and we’re looking forward to delivering that again for Aspera.”

In a separate release, Rocket Lab announced that its Pioneer spacecraft made a successful return to Earth on Wednesday, marking the company’s second Earth return mission in two months. Varda’s W-3 mission launched 15 days after the return of W-2.

Last week, the company reported financial results for the first quarter, with revenues of $122.57 million, beating the consensus estimate of $121.38 million and loss of 12 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 13 cents loss per share.

Price Action: RKLB shares are down 2.40% at $23.55 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

