April 9, 2025 5:19 PM 1 min read

Machinery Stocks Are Up Today: What's Going On?

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Machinery shares such as Arcosa Inc. ACA and Valmont Industries Inc. VMI are trading higher Wednesday on news that President Donald Trump would pause tariffs for most U.S. trading partners.

What To Know: The gains followed a surprise announcement from Trump of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs for all countries that have not retaliated against previous U.S. trade measures. The move excludes China, which instead will face a sharp increase in tariffs.

Trump’s decision to reward non-retaliatory nations with a temporary 10% tariff and delay further duties appears to have eased investor fears around escalating trade tensions.

In contrast, Trump sharply criticized China in a Truth Social post, accusing it of exploiting the U.S. and pledging a new 125% tariff on Chinese imports. He stated that over 75 countries had refrained from retaliating and would benefit from the pause.

At a White House press conference, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the changes reflect an attempt to address long-standing global trade imbalances. He noted that markets previously misunderstood the scale of Trump’s trade measures and described the 10% reciprocal tariff as a temporary floor that adds clarity going forward.

Bessent also accused Beijing of exacerbating the trade deficit and portraying itself as an uncooperative actor in global trade. He suggested that the new policy would give the U.S. greater leverage to force changes in its trade relationship with China.

Price Action: Arcosa shares closed Wednesday up 10.67% to $78.20 and Valmont Industries shares are up 7.65% to $284.96, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:
Wall Street Roars As Trump Pauses Tariffs For Non-Retaliator, Hikes China Duties To 125%

Photo: Shutterstock.

ACA Logo
ACAArcosa Inc
$78.2010.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.94
Growth
77.08
Quality
44.50
Value
54.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
VMI Logo
VMIValmont Industries Inc
$263.01-0.64%
Got Questions? Ask
What industries will benefit from tariff pauses?
How will international suppliers react to tariffs?
Which machinery stocks could see further gains?
Are there emerging markets to watch in this scenario?
Which companies are most vulnerable to Chinese tariffs?
How will U.S. manufacturers adjust to tariff changes?
What export sectors may thrive with lower tariffs?
How might investor sentiment shift post-announcement?
Which non-retaliating countries are attractive for investment?
Could construction firms see a boost from this policy?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved