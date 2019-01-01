Arcosa (NYSE:ACA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Arcosa
Arcosa Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) was reported by Loop Capital on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting ACA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) was provided by Loop Capital, and Arcosa initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Arcosa, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Arcosa was filed on November 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Arcosa (ACA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $63.00. The current price Arcosa (ACA) is trading at is $53.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
