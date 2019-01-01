Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$52M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$52M
Earnings History
Absolute Software Questions & Answers
When is Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) reporting earnings?
Absolute Software (ABST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Absolute Software’s (NASDAQ:ABST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
