Range
1.86 - 2.03
Vol / Avg.
186.3K/218.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.71 - 5.1
Mkt Cap
28.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ARCA biopharma Inc is a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. It applies precision medicine approach to develop genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidates are rNAPc2 (AB201) as a potential treatment for diseases caused by ribonucleic acid, viruses, initially focusing on COVID-19, the disease syndrome caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, in patients with chronic heart failure.

ARCA biopharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARCA biopharma (ABIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARCA biopharma's (ABIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ARCA biopharma (ABIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) was reported by Dawson James on October 9, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.75 expecting ABIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ARCA biopharma (ABIO)?

A

The stock price for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARCA biopharma (ABIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARCA biopharma.

Q

When is ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) reporting earnings?

A

ARCA biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is ARCA biopharma (ABIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARCA biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does ARCA biopharma (ABIO) operate in?

A

ARCA biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.