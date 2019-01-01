ARCA biopharma Inc is a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. It applies precision medicine approach to develop genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidates are rNAPc2 (AB201) as a potential treatment for diseases caused by ribonucleic acid, viruses, initially focusing on COVID-19, the disease syndrome caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, in patients with chronic heart failure.