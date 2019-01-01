QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
121.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abingdon Health PLC is a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company. It provides rapid testing solutions to clients in healthcare and other industries. The firm's product ABC-19 is an antibody test for Covid-19 , and also produces tests covering areas such as self-test HIV, equine infection, human fertility, blood cancer, etc. Business operating segments includes; Contract Development comprises development work for third parties. Contract Manufacturing comprises contract development and manufacturing activities. Product Sales comprises the sale of ABC-19, Pocket Diagnostic products, PCRD tests and antibodies for research use. Key revenue comes from products sales. Geographically it operates and earns revenue from the UK, USA and Canada, Europe and the rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abingdon Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abingdon Health (ABDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abingdon Health (OTCEM: ABDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abingdon Health's (ABDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abingdon Health.

Q

What is the target price for Abingdon Health (ABDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abingdon Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Abingdon Health (ABDXF)?

A

The stock price for Abingdon Health (OTCEM: ABDXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abingdon Health (ABDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abingdon Health.

Q

When is Abingdon Health (OTCEM:ABDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Abingdon Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abingdon Health (ABDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abingdon Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Abingdon Health (ABDXF) operate in?

A

Abingdon Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.