Abingdon Health PLC is a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company. It provides rapid testing solutions to clients in healthcare and other industries. The firm's product ABC-19 is an antibody test for Covid-19 , and also produces tests covering areas such as self-test HIV, equine infection, human fertility, blood cancer, etc. Business operating segments includes; Contract Development comprises development work for third parties. Contract Manufacturing comprises contract development and manufacturing activities. Product Sales comprises the sale of ABC-19, Pocket Diagnostic products, PCRD tests and antibodies for research use. Key revenue comes from products sales. Geographically it operates and earns revenue from the UK, USA and Canada, Europe and the rest of the world.