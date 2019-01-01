QQQ
Ambassador Food Services Corp is a food service company. It delivers hot ready to serve meals either pre-plated or in steamtable pans. It also delivers cold food, individually plated or steamtable ready to reheat. The services are offered to government social-service agencies and not-for-profit organizations in the New York City area.

Ambassador Food Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambassador Food Services (ABDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambassador Food Services (OTCEM: ABDR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ambassador Food Services's (ABDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ambassador Food Services.

Q

What is the target price for Ambassador Food Services (ABDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ambassador Food Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambassador Food Services (ABDR)?

A

The stock price for Ambassador Food Services (OTCEM: ABDR) is $0.3 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambassador Food Services (ABDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambassador Food Services.

Q

When is Ambassador Food Services (OTCEM:ABDR) reporting earnings?

A

Ambassador Food Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ambassador Food Services (ABDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambassador Food Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambassador Food Services (ABDR) operate in?

A

Ambassador Food Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.