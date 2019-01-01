|H1 2022
You can purchase shares of Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Abcam’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE).
The latest price target for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) was reported by SVB Leerink on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ABCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is $16.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Abcam.
Abcam’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Abcam.
Abcam is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.