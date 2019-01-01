QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.22 - 16.52
Vol / Avg.
126.3K/193.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.83 - 24.38
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.22
P/E
183.38
Shares
228.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 5:10AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Abcam PLC is a biotechnology company that develops and provides antibodies to life science research and clinical communities. The company's products allow research into the role of signaling and regulatory molecules and proteins in biological pathways. Such research ultimately leads to treatments for diseases such as cancer and immune deficiency disorders. Abcam's focused on broadening its product range, improving speed to market, and accessing underpenetrated consumer groups in its markets. The company also selectively pursues partnerships and acquisitions.

Earnings

see more
H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abcam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abcam (ABCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abcam's (ABCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Abcam (ABCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) was reported by SVB Leerink on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ABCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abcam (ABCM)?

A

The stock price for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is $16.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abcam (ABCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abcam.

Q

When is Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) reporting earnings?

A

Abcam’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Abcam (ABCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abcam.

Q

What sector and industry does Abcam (ABCM) operate in?

A

Abcam is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.