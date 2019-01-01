QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
1.56/3.62%
52 Wk
43.1 - 50.21
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
60.12
Open
-
P/E
17.47
EPS
47.63
Shares
82.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ABC-Mart Inc is a retailer that focuses on shoes, primarily selling global third-party athletic and non-athletic shoe brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Rockport, Vans, Sketchers, and Timberland. The company also develops and manufactures shoes for brands that it licenses or owns, including Danner, LaCrosse, and White's Boots. Most of the company's sales are generated in Japan, where the vast majority of ABC-Mart's stores are located. Most other company stores are located in South Korea and Taiwan.

ABC-Mart Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABC-Mart (AMKYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABC-Mart (OTCPK: AMKYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ABC-Mart's (AMKYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABC-Mart.

Q

What is the target price for ABC-Mart (AMKYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABC-Mart

Q

Current Stock Price for ABC-Mart (AMKYF)?

A

The stock price for ABC-Mart (OTCPK: AMKYF) is $43.1 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 15:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABC-Mart (AMKYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABC-Mart.

Q

When is ABC-Mart (OTCPK:AMKYF) reporting earnings?

A

ABC-Mart does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABC-Mart (AMKYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABC-Mart.

Q

What sector and industry does ABC-Mart (AMKYF) operate in?

A

ABC-Mart is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.