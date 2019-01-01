ABC-Mart Inc is a retailer that focuses on shoes, primarily selling global third-party athletic and non-athletic shoe brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Rockport, Vans, Sketchers, and Timberland. The company also develops and manufactures shoes for brands that it licenses or owns, including Danner, LaCrosse, and White's Boots. Most of the company's sales are generated in Japan, where the vast majority of ABC-Mart's stores are located. Most other company stores are located in South Korea and Taiwan.