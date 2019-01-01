AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AmerisourceBergen beat estimated earnings by 9.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.93.
Revenue was up $8.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AmerisourceBergen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.57
|2.36
|2.03
|2.48
|EPS Actual
|2.58
|2.39
|2.16
|2.53
|Revenue Estimate
|59.45B
|57.33B
|52.05B
|49.85B
|Revenue Actual
|59.63B
|58.91B
|53.41B
|49.15B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AmerisourceBergen using advanced sorting and filters.
AmerisourceBergen Questions & Answers
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.43, which beat the estimate of $1.37.
The Actual Revenue was $38.7B, which missed the estimate of $39.2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.