AmerisourceBergen
(NYSE:ABC)
156.815
1.015[0.65%]
At close: May 27
156.86
0.0450[0.03%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low154.55 - 157.04
52 Week High/Low111.34 - 167.19
Open / Close155.53 / 156.86
Float / Outstanding150.1M / 209.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap32.8B
P/E19.15
50d Avg. Price156.48
Div / Yield1.84/1.17%
Payout Ratio21.98
EPS2.62
Total Float150.1M

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AmerisourceBergen reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$3.220

Quarterly Revenue

$57.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$57.7B

Earnings Recap

 

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AmerisourceBergen beat estimated earnings by 9.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.93.

Revenue was up $8.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AmerisourceBergen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.57 2.36 2.03 2.48
EPS Actual 2.58 2.39 2.16 2.53
Revenue Estimate 59.45B 57.33B 52.05B 49.85B
Revenue Actual 59.63B 58.91B 53.41B 49.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AmerisourceBergen Questions & Answers

Q
When is AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) reporting earnings?
A

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.43, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Q
What were AmerisourceBergen’s (NYSE:ABC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $38.7B, which missed the estimate of $39.2B.

